Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 2, 2022

June 2, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Photo Submitted

Here's a look at the top 5 stories for June 2, 2022.

1Big Bad Breakfast Opens in Spring Hill

big bad breakfast spring hill
photo: Big Bad Breakfast/Facebook

Big Bad Breakfast is now open in Spring Hill. This is the eleventh location for Big Bad Breakfast and the third Middle Tennessee location. Read more.

2Thompson’s Station Farmers Market Suspended Until Further Notice

thompson's station farmers market
photo: Thompson’s Station Farmers Market/Facebook

The Thompson’s Station Farmers Market is suspended due to a permitting issue, organizers have announced. Read more.

3The Factory at Franklin Releases Renderings of Grand Hall Renovation

Photo Submitted

The Factory at Franklin – purchased late last year by Holladay Properties – has released two renderings of the upcoming Grand Hall renovation, where the overall renovation of the 10-building campus will begin in a few weeks. Read more.

4Franklin Shoplifter From Kohl’s Identified and Arrested

David Baker Age 43 Franklin, TN
David Baker
Age: 43
Franklin, TN

On May 24, Franklin Police asked for your help with identifying a man who shoplifted $375 in women’s clothing from the Mallory Lane Kohl’s. Several tips came in, identifying the thief as 43-year-old David Baker, of Franklin. Read more.

5Blueberry Pie – And What You Might Not Know About Blueberries

Blackberry-Pie

With summer upon us, fruit pies are on our minds. One of our favorites here at Papa C’s is our double-crusted Blueberry pie made with lots of plump, juicy blueberries. If you’re a lover of blueberries like us, here’s a name you should know – Elizabeth Coleman White. Read more.

