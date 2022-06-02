Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 2, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 2, 2022.
Big Bad Breakfast is now open in Spring Hill. This is the eleventh location for Big Bad Breakfast and the third Middle Tennessee location. Read more.
The Thompson’s Station Farmers Market is suspended due to a permitting issue, organizers have announced. Read more.
The Factory at Franklin – purchased late last year by Holladay Properties – has released two renderings of the upcoming Grand Hall renovation, where the overall renovation of the 10-building campus will begin in a few weeks. Read more.
Age: 43
Franklin, TN
On May 24, Franklin Police asked for your help with identifying a man who shoplifted $375 in women’s clothing from the Mallory Lane Kohl’s. Several tips came in, identifying the thief as 43-year-old David Baker, of Franklin. Read more.
With summer upon us, fruit pies are on our minds. One of our favorites here at Papa C’s is our double-crusted Blueberry pie made with lots of plump, juicy blueberries. If you’re a lover of blueberries like us, here’s a name you should know – Elizabeth Coleman White. Read more.