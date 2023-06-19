Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 19, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 19, 2023.
Three Franklin teenagers were killed in a car crash in Nashville on June 18, 2023, according to WKRN. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for May 30 through June 2, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
Country music superstar Brad Paisley, actress and best-selling author Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Zanies present “Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without” at Zanies. Read more.
Lorrie Morgan celebrated her 39th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member. Read more.
Cocktail Club Amendment XVIII announced on social media it will close its current Franklin location in the Westhaven neighborhood and will move a few miles down the road to downtown Franklin. Read more.