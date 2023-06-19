Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 19, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 19, 2023.

1Three Franklin Teens Killed in Car Crash in Nashville

Three Franklin teenagers were killed in a car crash in Nashville on June 18, 2023, according to WKRN. Read more.

2Williamson County Property Transfers May 30

See where houses and property sold for May 30 through June 2, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

3Brad & Kimberly Paisley to Host Comedy Event with Nate Bargatze

Country music superstar Brad Paisley, actress and best-selling author Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Zanies present “Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without” at Zanies. Read more.

4Photo of the Day: June 19, 2023

photo courtesy of Lorrie Morgan

Lorrie Morgan celebrated her 39th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member. Read more.

5Cocktail Club Amendment XVIII Announces Move to Downtown Franklin

Amendment XVII Cocktail Bar
photo from Amendment XVIII Bar

Cocktail Club Amendment XVIII announced on social media it will close its current Franklin location in the Westhaven neighborhood and will move a few miles down the road to downtown Franklin. Read more.

