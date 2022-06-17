Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 17, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 17, 2022.
Two Fresh Hospitality restaurants have announced new signature locations in Town Center at Berry Farms. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
Franklin Police want to identify these two, who shoplifted $700 in merchandise from Walmart. Read more.
A federal indictment unsealed yesterday, charges a Columbia, Tennessee, man with drug distribution and firearms charges, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin. Read more.
Photo of the day: Target announced in a release last week they would be slashing prices on inventory, removing excess inventory as well as canceling some vendor orders. Read more.