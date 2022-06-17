Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 17, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Tazikis
photo from Taziki's Facebook

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 17, 2022.

1Franklin’s Berry Farms Community to Welcome Popular Greek Restaurant & Biscuit Eatery

Berry Farms
Photo: Berry Farms Facebook

Two Fresh Hospitality restaurants have announced new signature locations in Town Center at Berry Farms. Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Spring Hill Library
photo from Spring Hill Library

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

3Shoplifters Wanted After Evading Franklin Police at High Speeds

Franklin Police want to identify these two, who shoplifted $700 in merchandise from Walmart. Read more.

4Columbia Man Facing Federal Charges After Resisting Arrest By Franklin Police

Roy Gene Nicholson
Roy Gene Nicholson

A federal indictment unsealed yesterday, charges a Columbia, Tennessee, man with drug distribution and firearms charges, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin. Read more.

5Photo of the Day: June 17, 2022

Target
photo by Donna Vissman

Photo of the day: Target announced in a release last week they would be slashing prices on inventory, removing excess inventory as well as canceling some vendor orders. Read more.

