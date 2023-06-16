Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 16, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 16, 2023.

1Multiple Black Bear Sightings Reported in Middle Tennessee

Photo From TWRA

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) says there is two, or possibly three bears, moving throughout the Middle Tennessee area. Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo by Donna Vissman

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

3Aubrey’s Expected to Open in Spring Hill

Aubrey's
photo from Spring Hill Planning Commission

The Tennessee-based restaurant Aubrey’s will be discussed at the June 12 Spring Hill Planning Commission meeting for approval. Read more.

4Police Identify Man Who Fell From Downtown Nashville Hotel

A man fell to his death outside a hotel in Downtown Nashville overnight on June 15, 2023, Fox17 reports. Read more.

5Storm Damages Franklin Building

Photo- Franklin Fire
Photo- Franklin Fire

A commercial building on Southeast Parkway in Franklin was damaged on the afternoon of June 15, 2023 due to a storm. Read more.

