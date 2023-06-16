Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 16, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 16, 2023.
Photo From TWRA
The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) says there is two, or possibly three bears, moving throughout the Middle Tennessee area. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
photo from Spring Hill Planning Commission
The Tennessee-based restaurant Aubrey’s will be discussed at the June 12 Spring Hill Planning Commission meeting for approval. Read more.
A man fell to his death outside a hotel in Downtown Nashville overnight on June 15, 2023, Fox17 reports. Read more.
Photo- Franklin Fire
A commercial building on Southeast Parkway in Franklin was damaged on the afternoon of June 15, 2023 due to a storm. Read more.