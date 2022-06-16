Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 16, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 16, 2022.
A Columbia man was recovered from the Cumberland River Tuesday night. Read more.
Dolly Parton is donating $1 million to pediatric infectious disease research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC). Read more.
Franklin Police are hoping someone might recognize this shoplifter, who stole a shirt from a store at the CoolSprings Galleria. Read more.
Roy Gene Nicholson
A federal indictment unsealed yesterday, charges a Columbia, Tennessee, man with drug distribution and firearms charges, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin. Read more.
The show that rocked a sold-out Schermerhorn for three straight nights returns to Ascend Amphitheater. Read more.