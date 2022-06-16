Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 16, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 16, 2022.

1Man Recovered From Cumberland River Tuesday Night Identified


A Columbia man was recovered from the Cumberland River Tuesday night. Read more.

2Dolly Parton is Donating $1 Million to Pediatric Infectious Disease Research at Vanderbilt

Dolly Parton is donating $1 million to pediatric infectious disease research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC). Read more.

3Cash Reward Offered for ID of CoolSprings Galleria Shoplifter

coolsprings galleria shoplifter

Franklin Police are hoping someone might recognize this shoplifter, who stole a shirt from a store at the CoolSprings Galleria. Read more.

4Columbia Man Facing Federal Charges After Resisting Arrest By Franklin Police

Roy Gene Nicholson
Roy Gene Nicholson

A federal indictment unsealed yesterday, charges a Columbia, Tennessee, man with drug distribution and firearms charges, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin. Read more.

5The Nashville Symphony Presents The Music of Queen on June 26

The show that rocked a sold-out Schermerhorn for three straight nights returns to Ascend Amphitheater. Read more.

Previous articleMiddle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-16-22-2022
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here