Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 15, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 15, 2023.

1When Will In-N-Out Burger Open in Williamson County?

photo by Donna Vissman

 

In January 2023, In-N-Out Burger announced its expansion into Tennessee, with plans to establish an Eastern Territory Office in Williamson County and plans to open future restaurants in and around Nashville by 2026. Read more.

2Photo of the Day: June 15, 2023

Photo credit: Jacquelyn Marushka

The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum unveiled the beloved Chet Atkins bronze statue — recently displaced from its home of 23 years at the corner of 5th and Union, and the most photographed statue in Nashville — in a ceremony at the MHOF&M on Friday, June 9. Read more.

3Aubrey’s Expected to Open in Spring Hill

Aubrey's
photo from Spring Hill Planning Commission

The Tennessee-based restaurant Aubrey’s will be discussed at the June 12 Spring Hill Planning Commission meeting for approval. Read more.

4Police Identify Man Who Fell From Downtown Nashville Hotel

A man fell to his death outside a hotel in Downtown Nashville overnight on June 15, 2023, Fox17 reports. Read more.

5City of Franklin to Host Factory District Community Open House

The Factory
photo by Donna Vissman

The purpose of the meeting will be to share the draft recommendations of the Factory District Design Concept and the proposed streetscape improvements to Liberty Pike between Franklin Road and the railroad tracks. Read more.

