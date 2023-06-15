Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 15, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 15, 2023.
In January 2023, In-N-Out Burger announced its expansion into Tennessee, with plans to establish an Eastern Territory Office in Williamson County and plans to open future restaurants in and around Nashville by 2026. Read more.
The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum unveiled the beloved Chet Atkins bronze statue — recently displaced from its home of 23 years at the corner of 5th and Union, and the most photographed statue in Nashville — in a ceremony at the MHOF&M on Friday, June 9. Read more.
The Tennessee-based restaurant Aubrey’s will be discussed at the June 12 Spring Hill Planning Commission meeting for approval. Read more.
A man fell to his death outside a hotel in Downtown Nashville overnight on June 15, 2023, Fox17 reports. Read more.
The purpose of the meeting will be to share the draft recommendations of the Factory District Design Concept and the proposed streetscape improvements to Liberty Pike between Franklin Road and the railroad tracks. Read more.