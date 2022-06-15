Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 15, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 15, 2022.
TravelAwaits released its list of the Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S. for 2022. And while Memphis is known for its BBQ, a longtime Franklin restaurant takes a spot on this list. Read more.
Lisa Flowers Gary
A 59-year-old woman is out on bond after assaulting a Franklin Police Officer. Read more.
Nashville-area Chicken Salad Chick lovers are in for a treat on Wednesday, June 15! Read more.
Photo by Michael Carpenter
These are the most recent inspection scores for donut shops in Williamson County Tennessee as of June 13, 2022. Read more.
Simon Property Group will develop a high-end luxury Premium Outlet, located in the Nashville metropolitan area in partnership with locally-based Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners. Read more.