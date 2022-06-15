Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 15, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
5 daughters bakery michael photo
Photo by Michael Carpenter

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 15, 2022.

1Local Restaurant Makes List of 10 Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S.


TravelAwaits released its list of the Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S. for 2022. And while Memphis is known for its BBQ, a longtime Franklin restaurant takes a spot on this list. Read more.

2Franklin Police Officer Assaulted While Making Arrest

Lisa Flowers Gary
Lisa Flowers Gary
Age: 59
Nashville, TN

A 59-year-old woman is out on bond after assaulting a Franklin Police Officer. Read more.

3Chicken Salad Chick to Celebrate the Nashville Community with 615 Day Special

Nashville-area Chicken Salad Chick lovers are in for a treat on Wednesday, June 15! Read more.

4Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Williamson County for June 14, 2022

5 daughters bakery michael photo
Photo by Michael Carpenter

These are the most recent inspection scores for donut shops in Williamson County Tennessee as of June 13, 2022. Read more.

5Global Retail Operator to Develop High End Luxury Outlet in Nashville

Simon Property Group will develop a high-end luxury Premium Outlet, located in the Nashville metropolitan area in partnership with locally-based Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners. Read more.

Previous articleCash Reward Offered for ID of CoolSprings Galleria Shoplifter
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here