Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 13, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Photo Credit Jessica Vandergriff / 117 Entertainment

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 13, 2023.

1Aubrey’s Expected to Open in Spring Hill

Aubrey's
photo from Spring Hill Planning Commission

The Tennessee-based restaurant Aubrey’s will be discussed at the June 12 Spring Hill Planning Commission meeting for approval. Read more.

2Photo of the Day: June 13, 2023

Photo Credit Jessica Vandergriff / 117 Entertainment

Icon Entertainment Group celebrated the world-famous Johnny Cash Museum recently with an open-to-the-public event right in the heart of downtown at Johnny Cash’s Bar & BBQ. Read more.

3Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Wanted Bulletin – June 8, 2023

Below is a list of wanted individuals in Williamson County. Contact the Williamson County Warrant Office at 615-790-5565 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. Your anonymous tip may be eligible for a cash reward. Read more.

4Suspects Wanted After Multiple Cars Burglarized in Nolensville Neighborhoods

From Nolensville Police

Nolensville Police are investigating after multiple suspects went through Ballenger and Burberry neighborhoods on June 12, 2023 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Read more.

5Shoplifting Investigation At Spring Hill Target

In May, this individual allegedly stole approximately $460 worth of merchandise from Target. Read more.

