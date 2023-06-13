Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 13, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 13, 2023.
The Tennessee-based restaurant Aubrey’s will be discussed at the June 12 Spring Hill Planning Commission meeting for approval. Read more.
Icon Entertainment Group celebrated the world-famous Johnny Cash Museum recently with an open-to-the-public event right in the heart of downtown at Johnny Cash’s Bar & BBQ. Read more.
Below is a list of wanted individuals in Williamson County. Contact the Williamson County Warrant Office at 615-790-5565 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. Your anonymous tip may be eligible for a cash reward. Read more.
Nolensville Police are investigating after multiple suspects went through Ballenger and Burberry neighborhoods on June 12, 2023 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Read more.
In May, this individual allegedly stole approximately $460 worth of merchandise from Target. Read more.