Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 13, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 13, 2022.

1Local Restaurant Makes List of 10 Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S.

Puckett’s in downtown Franklin is number ten on the list. TravelAwaits says this, “If your mouth hasn’t started watering yet, it is about to. Puckett’s traditional BBQ is enough to tantalize anyone’s taste buds. Read more.

2Cash Reward Available for Info on this Franklin Shoplifter

franklin shoplifter walmart june

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to anyone who might recognize this shoplifter. Read more.

3Williamson County Property Transfers May 23

property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for May 23-27, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

4WEATHER- Heat Advisory For Foreseeable Future

A heat advisory is in effect today until 7pm and again tomorrow 11am – 7pm. Read more.

5Photo of the Day: June 13, 2022

Williamson Medical Center
photo by Kristie Lloyd Photography

Williamson Medical Center NICU celebrated National Donut Day with a sprinkle of sweetness. Read more.

