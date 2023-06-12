Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 12, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 12, 2023.
See where houses and property sold for May 22-26, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
Here are six live shows to see this week. Read more.
Photo of the day: Eat the Street was held on June 2 at Bicentennial Park in Franklin. The longstanding event began in 2009, it benefits the 21st Recovery Court. Read more.
A foreclosure auction will take place on June 26th for The Mulehouse, an entertainment venue in Columbia. Read more.
