Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 12, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 12, 2023.

1Williamson County Property Transfers May 22

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for May 22-26, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

26 Lives Shows to See this Week – June 12, 2023

Here are six live shows to see this week. Read more.

3Photo of the Day: June 12, 2023

photo by Jim Wood

Photo of the day: Eat the Street was held on June 2 at Bicentennial Park in Franklin. The longstanding event began in 2009, it benefits the 21st Recovery Court. Read more.

4The Mulehouse in Columbia Goes Up for Auction This Month

The Mulehouse
photo from The Mulehouse Columbia

 

A foreclosure auction will take place on June 26th for The Mulehouse, an entertainment venue in Columbia. Read more.

5Chick-fil-A Brings Back Peach Shake and the White Peach Sunjoy for Summer

Chick-fil-A Goes All in on This Signature Summer Flavor
Photo Source: Chick-fil-A

The start of summer brings sweet anticipation for Chick-fil-A‘s signature peach flavors, all season long. Starting Monday, June 12, the much-loved Peach Milkshake returns nationwide, alongside the refreshing White Peach Sunjoy®, for a limited time, while supplies last. Read more.

