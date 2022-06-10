Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 10, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 10, 2022.
TravelAwaits released its list of the Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S. for 2022. And while Memphis is known for its BBQ, a longtime Franklin restaurant takes a spot on this list. Read more.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is conducting intersection lane closures on Mack Hatcher Parkway in Franklin to repave the intersection of Mack Hatcher and Hillsboro Road. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for May 16-20, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
CMA Fest 2022 is back! The event has returned for the first time since 2019. Downtown Nashville will experience traffic flow changes and road closures for the four-day event which begins on Thursday, June 9. Here are the road closures for June 9 through June 13. Read more.