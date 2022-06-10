Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 10, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for June 10, 2022.

1Local Restaurant Makes List of 10 Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S.

TravelAwaits released its list of the Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S. for 2022. And while Memphis is known for its BBQ, a longtime Franklin restaurant takes a spot on this list. Read more.

2Weekend Construction to Close Part of Mack Hatcher Pkwy in Franklin

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is conducting intersection lane closures on Mack Hatcher Parkway in Franklin to repave the intersection of Mack Hatcher and Hillsboro Road. Read more.

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

lotz house
photo from Lotz House

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

4Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for May 16

Keys and lock the door on the background of solar garden

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for May 16-20, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

5Road Closures for CMA Fest 2022

CMA Fest 2022 is back! The event has returned for the first time since 2019. Downtown Nashville will experience traffic flow changes and road closures for the four-day event which begins on Thursday, June 9. Here are the road closures for June 9 through June 13. Read more.

