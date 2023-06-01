Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 1, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 1, 2023.

1Franklin Flea Market to Debut in June With Over 300 Vendor Booths

photo courtesy of Franklin Flea Market

Stewart Promotions announced the Grand Opening of the Franklin Flea Market presented by The Big 98, coming June 17-18, to the Williamson County Ag Expo in Franklin, TN. Read more.

2Eat the Street Returns to Franklin With Over 30 Food Trucks

eat the street 2022
photo by Jim Wood

The Eat the Street Food Truck Festival returns to Franklin’s Bicentennial Park on June 2, 2023 from 5 – 9 p.m. with an impressive lineup of food vendors. Read more.

3Nashville’s First Raising Cane’s Location Opens

Source - Raising Cane's
Source – Raising Cane\\’s

Raising Cane’s opened its first location in the Nashville area on Wednesday, May 31. Read more.

4Alleged Offender Arrested After Sexually Groping Teen in Franklin

Gabriel Ward (Photo- Franklin PD)
Gabriel Ward (Photo- Franklin PD)

On Friday, Franklin Police asked for the public’s help to identify the man in this video. He was wanted after allegedly sexually groping a 14-year-old in the men’s restroom at the AMC Thoroughbred 20 Cinema. That man is now behind bars. Read more.

5What’s New to Streaming in June 2023

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this June 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articlePhotos: Page High Class of 2023
Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here