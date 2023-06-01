Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 1, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 1, 2023.
Stewart Promotions announced the Grand Opening of the Franklin Flea Market presented by The Big 98, coming June 17-18, to the Williamson County Ag Expo in Franklin, TN. Read more.
The Eat the Street Food Truck Festival returns to Franklin’s Bicentennial Park on June 2, 2023 from 5 – 9 p.m. with an impressive lineup of food vendors. Read more.
Raising Cane’s opened its first location in the Nashville area on Wednesday, May 31. Read more.
On Friday, Franklin Police asked for the public’s help to identify the man in this video. He was wanted after allegedly sexually groping a 14-year-old in the men’s restroom at the AMC Thoroughbred 20 Cinema. That man is now behind bars. Read more.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this June 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.