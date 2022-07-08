Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 8, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 8, 2022.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for June 13-17, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
Metro Public Health Department (MPHD), in coordination with the TN Department of Health, is investigating a case of monkeypox virus infection. Read more.
Williamson County Schools is the top-performing district in the State in grades three through eight. That’s according to preliminary Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) data released by the Tennessee Department of Education today. Read more.