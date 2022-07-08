Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 8, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
Williamson County Schools Remain Top in the State

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 8, 2022.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Fox & Locke
photo from Fox & Locke Facebook

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

2Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for June 13, 2022

sold sign house for sale
Stock Photo

See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for June 13-17, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

3Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in Davidson County

Metro Public Health Department (MPHD), in coordination with the TN Department of Health, is investigating a case of monkeypox virus infection. Read more.

Williamson County Schools is the top-performing district in the State in grades three through eight. That’s according to preliminary Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) data released by the Tennessee Department of Education today. Read more.

5WEATHER- Excessive Heat Continues, But, Storms and Relief On Way

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 109. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Read more.

