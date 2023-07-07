Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 7, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 7, 2023.
canva
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
photo courtesy of Hawaii Fluid Art
Maya Ratcliff, founder, and CEO of Hawaii Fluid Art, announced the opening of a new franchise location in Franklin, Tennessee. Read more.
Pork Belly Farmhouse in Nolensville has temporarily closed. Read more.
Police are searching for four individuals who were pursued by Franklin Police on July 7. Read more.
This year’s summer nail trends offer neat designs and colors that pop. Read more.