Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 7, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 7, 2023.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

canva

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

2Hawaii Fluid Art to Open in Franklin

photo courtesy of Hawaii Fluid Art

Maya Ratcliff, founder, and CEO of Hawaii Fluid Art, announced the opening of a new franchise location in Franklin, Tennessee. Read more.

3Pork Belly Farmhouse in Nolensville Temporarily Closes

Pork Belly Farmhouse

Pork Belly Farmhouse in Nolensville has temporarily closed. Read more.

4Brentwood Police Search for Four Burglary Suspects

Police are searching for four individuals who were pursued by Franklin Police on July 7. Read more.

5Summer Nail Trends You’ll Want to Jump on for 2023

nail polish trends

This year’s summer nail trends offer neat designs and colors that pop. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here