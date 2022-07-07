Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 7, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for July 7, 2022.
Williamson County Schools is the top-performing district in the State in grades three through eight. Read more.
Michael Mosley, the man who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of two young men from Williamson County and attempted first-degree murder of a third man, faced sentencing today, July 6. Read more.
See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for June 13-17, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
Can you attend Middle Tennessee State University tuition free? For many students, the answer is yes. Read more.
The third largest Mega Millions® jackpot ever offered in the month of July is up for grabs on Friday, July 8 – an estimated $400 million ($231.7 million cash)! Read more.