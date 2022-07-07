Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 7, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for July 7, 2022.

1Williamson County Schools Remain Top in the State

Williamson County Schools is the top-performing district in the State in grades three through eight. Read more.

2Michael Mosley Sentenced in Stabbing Death of Two Williamson County Men

Michael Mosley, the man who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of two young men from Williamson County and attempted first-degree murder of a third man, faced sentencing today, July 6. Read more.

3Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for June 13

Keys and lock the door on the background of solar garden

 

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for June 13-17, 2022.

4Qualifying Students Can Attend MTSU for Little or No Tuition

Can you attend Middle Tennessee State University tuition free? For many students, the answer is yes. Read more.

5Mega Millions Jackpot Now at Estimated $400 Million for July 8 Drawing

The third largest Mega Millions® jackpot ever offered in the month of July is up for grabs on Friday, July 8 – an estimated $400 million ($231.7 million cash)! Read more.

Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

