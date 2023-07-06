Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 6, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 6, 2023.

1Two Tennessee Cities Make List for Best BBQ Cities in America

graphic from Lawnstarter

The season of BBQ is in full force and two Tennessee cities have been ranked as having the best BBQ in America. Read more.

2New Study Ranks the Top Tourist Spots in Tennessee

photo by Jim Wood

A new study by TNRealEstate ranks the top ten tourist attractions in Tennessee. Read more.

3Pork Belly Farmhouse in Nolensville Temporarily Closes

Pork Belly Farmhouse

Pork Belly Farmhouse in Nolensville has temporarily closed. Read more.

4Heritage Ball Announces Ball Late Party Chairs

photo courtesy of Heritage Foundation

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN announced the Heritage Ball Late Party chairs are Mary Michael and Will Cross. Read more.

5Summer Nail Trends You’ll Want to Jump on for 2023

nail polish trends

This year’s summer nail trends offer neat designs and colors that pop. Read more.

