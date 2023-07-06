Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 6, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 6, 2023.
graphic from Lawnstarter
The season of BBQ is in full force and two Tennessee cities have been ranked as having the best BBQ in America. Read more.
photo by Jim Wood
A new study by TNRealEstate ranks the top ten tourist attractions in Tennessee. Read more.
Pork Belly Farmhouse in Nolensville has temporarily closed. Read more.
photo courtesy of Heritage Foundation
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN announced the Heritage Ball Late Party chairs are Mary Michael and Will Cross. Read more.
This year’s summer nail trends offer neat designs and colors that pop. Read more.