Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 6, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for July 6, 2022.

1PHOTOS: Franklin on the Fourth

franklin on the fourth 2022
photo by Jim Wood

Check out our photos from “Franklin on the Fourth.” Festivities began in the morning with music, food and craft vendors, antique cars, and much more. The event also featured a Children’s Patriotic Parade. Then, folks headed to The Park at Harlinsdale to view a fireworks show. Read more.

2Whitt’s Barbecue Closes Two Locations

 

The longstanding bbq joint, Whitt’s announced it will close two locations. Read more.

3Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for June 13

Keys and lock the door on the background of solar garden

 

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for June 13-17, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

4Local Police Warn Residents of Facebook Marketplace Rental Scams

 

Spring Hill police reports they have taken several reports this year in which victims are scammed into thinking they are renting a house in Spring Hill.  Read more.

5Farm Fun Days Open to the Public

Farm-Fun-Days

Farm Fun Days are coming to the Tennessee Agricultural Museum on July 9
and July 16, 2022. Read more.

