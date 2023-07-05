Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 5, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 5, 2023.

1Two Tennessee Cities Make List for Best BBQ Cities in America

graphic from Lawnstarter

The season of BBQ is in full force and two Tennessee cities have been ranked as having the best BBQ in America. Read more.

2New Study Ranks the Top Tourist Spots in Tennessee

photo by Jim Wood

A new study by TNRealEstate ranks the top ten tourist attractions in Tennessee. Read more.

3Pork Belly Farmhouse in Nolensville Temporarily Closes

Pork Belly Farmhouse

Pork Belly Farmhouse in Nolensville has temporarily closed. Read more.

4Photos: Franklin on the Fourth 2023

photo by Donna Vissman

Franklin hosted Franklin on the Fourth on Tuesday, July 4th in Franklin, TN to celebrate Independence Day. The event is sponsored by the Franklin Lions Club. Read more.

5Photo of the Day: July 5, 2023

On Friday, August 4th, independent country vocal powerhouse Abbey Cone will make her Grand Ole Opry Debut. Read more.

