Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 5, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 5, 2023.
graphic from Lawnstarter
The season of BBQ is in full force and two Tennessee cities have been ranked as having the best BBQ in America. Read more.
photo by Jim Wood
A new study by TNRealEstate ranks the top ten tourist attractions in Tennessee. Read more.
Pork Belly Farmhouse in Nolensville has temporarily closed. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
Franklin hosted Franklin on the Fourth on Tuesday, July 4th in Franklin, TN to celebrate Independence Day. The event is sponsored by the Franklin Lions Club. Read more.
On Friday, August 4th, independent country vocal powerhouse Abbey Cone will make her Grand Ole Opry Debut. Read more.