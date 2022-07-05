Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 5, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 5, 2022.

1PHOTOS: Franklin on the Fourth

franklin on the fourth 2022
photo by Jim Wood

Check out our photos from “Franklin on the Fourth.” Festivities began in the morning with music, food and craft vendors, antique cars, and much more. The event also featured a Children’s Patriotic Parade. Then, folks headed to The Park at Harlinsdale to view a fireworks show. Read more.

210 Facts About the Fourth of July

american flag

Although we celebrate independence from Great Britain on July 4, the Continental Congress actually declared the United States free on July 2, 1776. Read more.

3Nashville International Airport Continues to Soar with Record-Breaking Year of 18.4 Million Passengers

Nashville International Airport® announced a record-breaking year, with 18.4 million total travelers at the end of its fiscal year, 7% higher than the previous record year 2019. Read more.

4Popular Nashville Taco Restaurant to Open in Former Space of The Sutler

Pancho & Lefty’s Cantina announced the opening of a new location in Melrose at 2600 Eighth Ave. S. Suite 109, the space previously occupied by The Sutler.  Read more.

5PHOTOS: Nolensville Observes Independence Day With Star Spangled Celebration

nolensville 2022 fourth of july
photo by Jim Wood

Despite the rain, Nolensville’s Star Spangled Celebration offered a great event for the community on Saturday night. Read more.

