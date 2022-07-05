Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 5, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 5, 2022.
Check out our photos from “Franklin on the Fourth.” Festivities began in the morning with music, food and craft vendors, antique cars, and much more. The event also featured a Children’s Patriotic Parade. Then, folks headed to The Park at Harlinsdale to view a fireworks show. Read more.
Although we celebrate independence from Great Britain on July 4, the Continental Congress actually declared the United States free on July 2, 1776. Read more.
3Nashville International Airport Continues to Soar with Record-Breaking Year of 18.4 Million Passengers
Nashville International Airport® announced a record-breaking year, with 18.4 million total travelers at the end of its fiscal year, 7% higher than the previous record year 2019. Read more.
Pancho & Lefty’s Cantina announced the opening of a new location in Melrose at 2600 Eighth Ave. S. Suite 109, the space previously occupied by The Sutler. Read more.
Despite the rain, Nolensville’s Star Spangled Celebration offered a great event for the community on Saturday night. Read more.