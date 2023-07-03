Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 3, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 3, 2023.
See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for June 12-16, 2023. Read more.
If you’re headed to downtown Nashville for 4th of July festivities, here’s everything you need to know about the ‘Let Freedom Sing’ event. Read more.
A man is behind bars after police say he shot two people on Broadway in Downtown Nashville on Sunday morning. Read more.
The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum and Nashville Public Library celebrated the 10th anniversary of “String City: Nashville’s Tradition of Music and Puppetry” with the debut of several new additions to the performance. Read more.
Franklin Tomorrow, in partnership with the City of Franklin and its Public Arts Commission, is excited to announce its inaugural “I Voted” sticker design contest. Read more.