Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 3, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 3, 2023.

1Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for June 12, 2023

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for May 22-26, 2023.

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for June 12-16, 2023. Read more.

2What You Need to Know About Nashville’s ‘Let Freedom Sing’ 4th of July Event

photo courtesy of Visit Music City

If you’re headed to downtown Nashville for 4th of July festivities, here’s everything you need to know about the ‘Let Freedom Sing’ event. Read more.

3Two Shot on Broadway in Downtown Nashville

A man is behind bars after police say he shot two people on Broadway in Downtown Nashville on Sunday morning. Read more.

4Photo of the Day: July 3, 2023

photo courtesy of Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum and Nashville Public Library celebrated the 10th anniversary of “String City: Nashville’s Tradition of Music and Puppetry” with the debut of several new additions to the performance. Read more.

5Franklin Tomorrow & City of Franklin Launch “I Voted” Contest

i voted sticker design contest

Franklin Tomorrow, in partnership with the City of Franklin and its Public Arts Commission, is excited to announce its inaugural “I Voted” sticker design contest. Read more.

