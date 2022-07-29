Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 29, 2022

Austin Timberlake
Nolensville Book Nook
photo from Nolensville Book Nook

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for July 29, 2022.

17 Non School Items to Buy During Tax Free Weekend 2022

The annual tax-free holiday on clothing and other back-to-school items will begin this weekend. From Friday, July 29th at 12:01 am until Sunday, July 31st at 12:00 pm consumers will not pay state or local sales tax on clothing, school, and art supplies that cost $100 or less per item and computers that cost $1,500 or less. Read more.

2Rippavilla, Carnton Plantation & Carter House to No Longer Host Concerts, Weddings

Carnton Plantation
photo from Battle of Franklin Trust

Battle of Franklin Trust, the organization which manages Rippavilla, Carter House, and Carnton Plantation, has announced these historic sites will no longer host concerts and weddings. Read more.

3Fairview Post Office Temporarily Closes

USPS
photo from USPS

The US Postal Service issued a release regarding the temporary closure, stating due to safety concerns, retail and delivery operations have been temporarily suspended at the Fairview Post Office. Read more.

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Back to School Bash

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

5Tennessee Rated Least Safe State During COVID-19

A report was recently released by WalletHub stating that Tennessee is currently the least safe state to be living in during the pandemic. The study compared all fifty states and the District of Columbia using five weighted metrics including vaccination rate, death rate, positive testing rate, hospitalization rate, and level of community transmissions. Tennessee’s total score was 15.69. Read more.

