Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 28, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for July 28, 2022.
The annual tax-free holiday on clothing and other back-to-school items will begin this weekend. From Friday, July 29th at 12:01 am until Sunday, July 31st at 12:00 pm consumers will not pay state or local sales tax on clothing, school, and art supplies that cost $100 or less per item and computers that cost $1,500 or less. Read more.
Sex Crimes detectives assigned to the MNPD’s Special Victims Division this morning swore out arrest warrants charging Phillip Hayes, 46, with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated burglary for last Saturday’s stranger rape of a woman in her 70s inside her home in a neighborhood off Bowling Avenue behind Elmington Park. Read more.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Highland Ventures Ltd. officials announced July 25 the company will invest $8.2 million to relocate its headquarters operations from Glenview, Illinois, to Brentwood, Tennessee. Read more.
Palmetto Moon, a Southern lifestyle retailer, will open its newest store in Franklin, Tennessee on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The new location will be at CoolSprings Galleria, located at 1800 Galleria Blvd, Franklin, TN in Suite 1035. Read more.
Livability released its 2022 top 100 places to live in the U.S. In the study, they examined more than 2,300 cities based on more than 50 data points with eight categories, measuring a city’s economic stability, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital and health care. Read more.