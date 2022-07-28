Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 28, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Palmetto Moon
photo courtesy of Palmetto Moon

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for July 28, 2022.

17 Non School Items to Buy During Tax Free Weekend 2022

The annual tax-free holiday on clothing and other back-to-school items will begin this weekend. From Friday, July 29th at 12:01 am until Sunday, July 31st at 12:00 pm consumers will not pay state or local sales tax on clothing, school, and art supplies that cost $100 or less per item and computers that cost $1,500 or less. Read more.

2Man Charged with Saturday’s Stranger Rape of Woman in Nashville Neighborhood

Phillip Hayes, 46

 

Sex Crimes detectives assigned to the MNPD’s Special Victims Division this morning swore out arrest warrants charging Phillip Hayes, 46, with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated burglary for last Saturday’s stranger rape of a woman in her 70s inside her home in a neighborhood off Bowling Avenue behind Elmington Park. Read more.

3Highland Ventures to Relocate HQ Operations to Brentwood,TN From Illinois

photo from Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development/Facebook

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Highland Ventures Ltd. officials announced July 25 the company will invest $8.2 million to relocate its headquarters operations from Glenview, Illinois, to Brentwood, Tennessee. Read more.

4Palmetto Moon Sets Open Date for Franklin Store, Offers the First Shoppers a YETI Rambler

Palmetto Moon
photo courtesy of Palmetto Moon

Palmetto Moon, a Southern lifestyle retailer, will open its newest store in Franklin, Tennessee on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The new location will be at CoolSprings Galleria, located at 1800 Galleria Blvd, Franklin, TN in Suite 1035. Read more.

5Livability Ranks Franklin as One of the Top 100 Places to Live in the U.S.

Downtown Franklin
photo by Donna Vissman

Livability released its 2022 top 100 places to live in the U.S. In the study, they examined more than 2,300 cities based on more than 50 data points with eight categories, measuring a city’s economic stability, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital and health care. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here