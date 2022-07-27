Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 27, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for July 27, 2022.
Livability released its 2022 top 100 places to live in the U.S. In the study, they examined more than 2,300 cities based on more than 50 data points with eight categories, measuring a city’s economic stability, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital and health care. Read more.
For the third time in the 20-year history of Mega Millions®, the jackpot has surpassed the magical $1 billion mark. No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 7, 29, 60, 63 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 15 – so the estimated jackpot on Friday, July 29, is an astounding $1.025 billion ($602.5 million cash). Read more.
A sign was placed on the door stating, “Big Changes are Heading this Way! Our store will be under renovation for a little while making the space better for both partners and customers.” Read more.
The annual tax-free holiday on clothing and other back-to-school items will begin this weekend. From Friday, July 29th at 12:01 am until Sunday, July 31st at 12:00 pm consumers will not pay state or local sales tax on clothing, school, and art supplies that cost $100 or less per item and computers that cost $1,500 or less. Read more.
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for July 5-8, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.