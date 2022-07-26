Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 26, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for July 26, 2022.
In a social media post they shared, “The lease on our little Vino Servicenter is soon coming to its end. The building owner currently has the property listed for sale and a new long term lease does not look feasible at this time. Read more.
Livability released its 2022 top 100 places to live in the U.S. In the study, they examined more than 2,300 cities based on more than 50 data points with eight categories, measuring a city’s economic stability, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital and health care. Read more.
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has announced the second leg of her highly anticipated 2022 tour. Local fans are in luck as there’s a stop in Nashville this fall. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for July 5-8, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
A second round of the popular Brentfest was held at Crockett Park on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free outdoor festival featured live music, a kid zone, a variety of sweet and savory food trucks, and a beer garden. Read more.