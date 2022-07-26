Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 26, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for July 26, 2022.

1Vintage Winery in Columbia Announces Closure

In a social media post they shared, “The lease on our little Vino Servicenter is soon coming to its end. The building owner currently has the property listed for sale and a new long term lease does not look feasible at this time. Read more.

2Livability Ranks Franklin as One of the Top 100 Places to Live in the U.S.

Downtown Franklin
photo by Donna Vissman

Livability released its 2022 top 100 places to live in the U.S. In the study, they examined more than 2,300 cities based on more than 50 data points with eight categories, measuring a city’s economic stability, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital and health care. Read more.

3Stevie Nicks Announces Fall Tour With Stop at Ascend Amphitheater

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has announced the second leg of her highly anticipated 2022 tour. Local fans are in luck as there’s a stop in Nashville this fall. Read more.

4Williamson County Property Transfers July 5

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for July 5-8, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

5PHOTOS: 2022 Brentfest at Crockett Park

Brentfest 2022
photo by Donna Vissman

A second round of the popular Brentfest was held at Crockett Park on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free outdoor festival featured live music, a kid zone, a variety of sweet and savory food trucks, and a beer garden. Read more.

