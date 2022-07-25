Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 25, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for July 25, 2022.
It is with great sadness that the City of Brentwood and the Board of Commissioners acknowledge the passing of Commissioner Regina Smithson. She passed on Saturday, July 23 at her home. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for July 5-8, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in August 2022. Read more.
A second round of the popular Brentfest was held at Crockett Park on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free outdoor festival featured live music, a kid zone, a variety of sweet and savory food trucks, and a beer garden. Read more.
Thompson’s Station teen Elijah Browning appeared on American Ninja Warrior Season 14 this week, making it through the first round. Read more.