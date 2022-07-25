Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 25, 2022

Brentfest 2022
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for July 25, 2022.

1Brentwood City Commissioner Regina Smithson Passes Away

regina smithson

It is with great sadness that the City of Brentwood and the Board of Commissioners acknowledge the passing of Commissioner Regina Smithson. She passed on Saturday, July 23 at her home. Read more.

2Williamson County Property Transfers July 5

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for July 5-8, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

3Coming to Disney Plus in August 2022

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in August 2022. Read more.

4PHOTOS: 2022 Brentfest at Crockett Park

Brentfest 2022
photo by Donna Vissman

A second round of the popular Brentfest was held at Crockett Park on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free outdoor festival featured live music, a kid zone, a variety of sweet and savory food trucks, and a beer garden. Read more.

5Watch Thompson’s Station Teen on American Ninja Warrior

Elijah Browning
Instagram @elijahthebossninja

Thompson’s Station teen Elijah Browning appeared on American Ninja Warrior Season 14 this week, making it through the first round. Read more.

