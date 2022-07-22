Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 22, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for July 22, 2022.
A local actress who appeared in the new ‘Elvis’ biopic was found dead in Nashville.
Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in 'Elvis' has died at the age of 44. She also perfomed with Doja Cat on the soundtrack and most recently at Coachella.
It’s not every day that Johnny Knoxville pays a visit to your restaurant, says Chris from Nelly’s Italian Cafe in Spring Hill but today that happened.
The Italian cafe shared a photo on social media stating, "Wow!! We just met @johnnyknoxville !! Thank you so much for coming to Nellys! You made our day."
The state of Tennessee is a popular destination for those looking to relocate. What's not to like – from Nashville hot chicken, incredible state parks and, of course, music!
The Department has an update for residents about an incident circulating on social media, which shows video of a man lifting a campaign sign out of the lawn of a private residence, ringing the doorbell, and then tossing the sign on the ground near the front door.
See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for June 27 through July 1, 2022.