Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 21, 2022

Austin Timberlake
Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for July 21, 2022.

1The Land Trust for Tennessee Celebrates the Protection of the Kinnie Property in Franklin

Kinnie Land Trust

The Land Trust for Tennessee and John Kinnie celebrated the protection of 130 acres of  protected property on Kinnie Road in Franklin. Read more.

2Local Country Trio Chapel Hart Earns Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent

Local country group, Chapel Hart, auditioned on America’s Got Talent this week.

Comprised of Danica and Devynn Hart and their first cousin, Trea Swindle they performed an original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene” a take on Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”. Read more.

3Where Are All of Tennessee’s New Residents Hailing From?

The state of Tennessee is a popular destination for those looking to relocate. What’s not to like – from Nashville hot chicken, incredible state parks and, of course, music! Read more.

4This Franklin Festival Started in 1991 and Returns This Weekend

Always held the 4th weekend in July, Bluegrass Along the Harpeth was started in 1991 and has had several homes in Franklin over the years. Read more.

5Coming to Netflix in August 2022

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of August 2022. Highlights this month include The Sandman, Locke & Key Season 3, Never Have I Ever Season 3, and Day Shift. Read more.

