Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 20, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Thompson Station Farmers Market
Thompson Station Farmers Market

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for July 20, 2022.

1This Franklin Festival Started in 1991 and Returns This Weekend

Friday night will have some of the best bluegrass bands around for a relaxing evening and end to the work week. On Saturday, you will find some of the best musicians anywhere competing in our individual instruments and band contests. Read more.

2Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for June 27, 2022

open house

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for Jun 27 through July 1, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

3Annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is Just Around the Corner

Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Read more.

4Thompson’s Station Farmers Market is Back!






The market had to close in May due to a permitting issue but was able to obtain a permit so the market could reopen. Read more.

5Top 2022 Pool Trends That are Making a Splash

After spending more time at home over the last two years, the desire for a backyard to become a personal oasis has skyrocketed, and these days it’s all about the aesthetic! Read more.

