Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 19, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for July 19, 2022.

1Whataburger in Spring Hill to Open Next Year

whataburger
whataburger

Whataburger has announced a timeframe for the opening of the new Spring Hill location.

The new Spring Hill Whataburger will be located at 4933 Main St (former site of Burger King) and is expected to open mid 2023. Read more.

2Toys ‘R’ Us is Making a Comeback

Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.
Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy\\\’s, Inc.

Macy’s is bringing back Toys “R” Us stores.

In a social media post Toys “R” Us shared, “We’re happy to announce that Toys”R”Us will be coming to every @macys in the U.S. starting now! You read that right, WE’RE BACK!” Read more.

3Annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is Just Around the Corner

Although it seems like summer just ended, it’s time to think about back-to-school shopping.

Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Read more.

4Thompson’s Station Farmers Market is Back!

Thompson Station Farmers Market
photo from Thompson Station’s Farmers Market

The market had to close in May due to a permitting issue but was able to obtain a permit so the market could reopen. Read more.

5Kroger Fulfillment Network, LLC to Establish Operations in Nashville, Creating 180 New Jobs

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Kroger Fulfillment Network, LLC officials announced that Kroger Co., America’s largest grocery retailer, will offer more Americans product delivery through the addition of a “spoke” facility in Nashville, Tennessee. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here