Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 19, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for July 19, 2022.
Whataburger has announced a timeframe for the opening of the new Spring Hill location.
The new Spring Hill Whataburger will be located at 4933 Main St (former site of Burger King) and is expected to open mid 2023. Read more.
Macy’s is bringing back Toys “R” Us stores.
In a social media post Toys “R” Us shared, “We’re happy to announce that Toys”R”Us will be coming to every @macys in the U.S. starting now! You read that right, WE’RE BACK!” Read more.
Although it seems like summer just ended, it’s time to think about back-to-school shopping.
Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Read more.
The market had to close in May due to a permitting issue but was able to obtain a permit so the market could reopen. Read more.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Kroger Fulfillment Network, LLC officials announced that Kroger Co., America’s largest grocery retailer, will offer more Americans product delivery through the addition of a “spoke” facility in Nashville, Tennessee. Read more.