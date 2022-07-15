Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 15, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 15, 2022.
CNBC released a new study ranking the ten worst states to live in 2022.
In conducting their study, they state there are more jobs available than employees to fill current openings. Read more.
Baskin Robbins in downtown Franklin has closed. Located at 214 E Main Street, it’s unclear when the scoop shop closed for business. Read more.
Crumbl Cookies Brentwood store will move to a new location.
The store opened at 18 Cadillac Drive, Brentwood, back in 2019. Now they will relocate to Brentwood Place, 330 Franklin Road, Brentwood. Read more.
If you have ever visited Crockett Park in Brentwood, you’ve probably seen the historic log cabin that sits at the corner as soon as you drive down the main entrance. The City of Brentwood Commission approved a $41,000 contract with Leatherwood, Inc. to begin dis-assembling the log cabin with an expected start date of July 18th. Read more.
Middle Tennessee has continued to grow even through the pandemic. According to 2020 Census Bureau data, about 35 people a day are moving into the Nashville MSA. While that is down from 2015 when the number was twice that, educational opportunities, the quality of life and jobs continue to draw people from all over the country. Read more.