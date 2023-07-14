Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 14, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 14, 2023.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Lucky Ladd Farms

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

2This Local City is Considered the Biggest Boomtown in Tennessee

photo by Deb Farris

GoBanking released its list of biggest Boomtowns across the country. Boomtowns are considered the fastest-growing cities in the U.S and one Williamson County city is considered the biggest Boomtown in Tennessee. Read more.

3Photo of the Day: July 14, 2023

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 19: Singer Frank Ray (Front C), ACM’s Lyndsay Cruz, ACM’s Taylor Wolf and Bluebird Cafe’s Erika Wollam-Nichols and ACM Lifting Lives Music Campers visit Bluebird Cafe on June 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

Photo of the day: ACM Lifting Lives Music Camp is a week-long residential program for individuals with Williams syndrome, who are passionate about music. Read more.

4Coming Soon: Desirable Primm Farm Property in Williamson County

Primm Farm is a desirable new luxury home neighborhood in Williamson County. With only 24 homesites, it’s exclusive and each lot is expected to sell quickly once made available. Five homesites have already sold making this new property release highly anticipated. Read more.

5Leiper’s Fork Distillery to Open on Main Street in Downtown Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

Leiper’s Fork Distillery opened in 2016 nestled in the rolling hills of Leiper’s Fork. Now, they are looking to expand to Main Street in downtown Franklin. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here