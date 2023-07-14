Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 14, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 14, 2023.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
GoBanking released its list of biggest Boomtowns across the country. Boomtowns are considered the fastest-growing cities in the U.S and one Williamson County city is considered the biggest Boomtown in Tennessee. Read more.
Photo of the day: ACM Lifting Lives Music Camp is a week-long residential program for individuals with Williams syndrome, who are passionate about music. Read more.
Primm Farm is a desirable new luxury home neighborhood in Williamson County. With only 24 homesites, it’s exclusive and each lot is expected to sell quickly once made available. Five homesites have already sold making this new property release highly anticipated. Read more.
Leiper’s Fork Distillery opened in 2016 nestled in the rolling hills of Leiper’s Fork. Now, they are looking to expand to Main Street in downtown Franklin. Read more.