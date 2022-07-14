Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 14, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 14, 2022.
The store opened at 18 Cadillac Drive, Brentwood, back in 2019. Now they will relocate to Brentwood Place, 330 Franklin Road, Brentwood. Read more.
2Owners And Operators Of Japanese Restaurants Indicted In Conspiracies Related To Harboring Undocumented Workers
A nine-count federal indictment, unsealed today, charges four individuals with conspiracy to harbor undocumented workers while employing them to work at various mid-state restaurants, harboring undocumented workers, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more.
This photo was submitted by Terry Robbins of 4th of July belly flop contest at Cottonwood in Franklin. Read more.
Detectives in Franklin are hoping someone might recognize a pair of aggressive, repeat theft and credit card fraud suspects. One of them pepper-sprayed store security during a getaway. Read more.
The tenth largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions® will be up for grabs on Friday, July 15 – an estimated $480 million ($276.0 million cash)! The jackpot keeps rolling after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night: the white balls 4, 7, 10, 45 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 12. Read more.