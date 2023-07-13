Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 13, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here's a look at the top stories from July 13, 2023.

1This Local City is Considered the Biggest Boomtown in Tennessee

photo by Deb Farris

GoBanking released its list of biggest Boomtowns across the country. Boomtowns are considered the fastest-growing cities in the U.S and one Williamson County city is considered the biggest Boomtown in Tennessee. Read more.

2Photo of the Day: July 13, 2023

photo courtesy of The Grand Ole Opry/Chris Hollo

MaRynn Taylor received a warm welcome into the legendary circle of the Grand Ole Opry on Friday night, 6/23, by the great Jeannie Seely and went straight into a release day performance of her new song, “01.” Read more.

3Reba McEntire is Bringing ‘An Evening with Reba and Friends’ to the Ryman

photo from Ryman Auditorium

Titled “Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba and Friends” hosted by Melissa Peterman, will take place this November at the Ryman. Read more.

4Coming Soon: Desirable Primm Farm Property in Williamson County

Primm Farm is a desirable new luxury home neighborhood in Williamson County. With only 24 homesites, it’s exclusive and each lot is expected to sell quickly once made available. Five homesites have already sold making this new property release highly anticipated. Read more.

5Leiper’s Fork Distillery to Open on Main Street in Downtown Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

Leiper’s Fork Distillery opened in 2016 nestled in the rolling hills of Leiper’s Fork. Now, they are looking to expand to Main Street in downtown Franklin. Read more.

