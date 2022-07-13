Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 13, 2022

Michael Carpenter
photo from Emmy Squared
photo from Emmy Squared

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for July 13, 2022.

1Security Officer Pepper-sprayed by Fleeing Felony Suspect in Franklin

pepper sprayed guard franklin

Detectives in Franklin are hoping someone might recognize a pair of aggressive, repeat theft and credit card fraud suspects. READ MORE.

2The 47th Annual Bethlehem UMC Fish Fry Returns on July 15th

3-Ken-and-Dana-Katterjohn-photo-by-Nancy-McNulty-1
Photo by Nancy McNulty

One of the county’s longest-running events, the Bethlehem United Methodist Church’s Fish Fry, returns on July 15th. READ MORE

3Thompson’s Station Teen Appears on American Ninja Warrior

Elijah Browning
Instagram @elijahthebossninja

Thompson’s Station teen, Elijah Browning appeared on American Ninja Warrior Season 14 this week making it thru the first round. READ MORE

4Real Estate Property Transfers in Franklin for June 20, 2022

house for sale
Stock Photo

See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for June 20-24, 2022. READ MORE

5Emmy Squared Opens East Nashville Location

photo from Emmy Squared
photo from Emmy Squared

Emmy Squared Pizza, the award-winning neighborhood pizza and burger restaurant has officially opened its doors to its newest location in East Nashville. READ MORE

