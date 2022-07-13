Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 13, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for July 13, 2022.
Detectives in Franklin are hoping someone might recognize a pair of aggressive, repeat theft and credit card fraud suspects. READ MORE.
Photo by Nancy McNulty
One of the county’s longest-running events, the Bethlehem United Methodist Church’s Fish Fry, returns on July 15th. READ MORE
Instagram @elijahthebossninja
Thompson’s Station teen, Elijah Browning appeared on American Ninja Warrior Season 14 this week making it thru the first round. READ MORE
Stock Photo
See property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for June 20-24, 2022. READ MORE
photo from Emmy Squared
Emmy Squared Pizza, the award-winning neighborhood pizza and burger restaurant has officially opened its doors to its newest location in East Nashville. READ MORE