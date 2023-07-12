Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 12, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 12, 2023.

1This Local City is Considered the Biggest Boomtown in Tennessee

photo by Deb Farris

GoBanking released its list of biggest Boomtowns across the country. Boomtowns are considered the fastest-growing cities in the U.S and one Williamson County city is considered the biggest Boomtown in Tennessee. Read more.

2Save the Date: Tennessee Sales Tax Holidays for 2023

For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries beginning. Read more.

3Reba McEntire is Bringing ‘An Evening with Reba and Friends’ to the Ryman

photo from Ryman Auditorium

Titled “Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba and Friends” hosted by Melissa Peterman, will take place this November at the Ryman. Read more.

4Former Stagehand for County Star Randy Travis Fatally Shot by Wife in Nashville

A former stagehand for country artist Randy Travis was killed over the weekend. Read more.

5Tennessee Department of Education to Release Individual TCAP Reports

TCAP Reports
Photo from WCS

The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) is scheduled to release individual student TCAP reports through its TCAP Family Portal on Friday, July 14. Read more.

