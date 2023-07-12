Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 12, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 12, 2023.
GoBanking released its list of biggest Boomtowns across the country. Boomtowns are considered the fastest-growing cities in the U.S and one Williamson County city is considered the biggest Boomtown in Tennessee.
For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries beginning.
Titled "Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba and Friends" hosted by Melissa Peterman, will take place this November at the Ryman.
A former stagehand for country artist Randy Travis was killed over the weekend.
The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) is scheduled to release individual student TCAP reports through its TCAP Family Portal on Friday, July 14.