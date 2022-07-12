Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 12, 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for July 12, 2022.

1WCS 2022-23 School Bell Times, Late Start and Early Release

Photo from WCS
The 2022-23 school year will begin with a half-day for students in first through twelfth grades on Friday, August 5. READ MORE.

2Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls to Largest Level in 14 Months!

The largest Mega Millions® jackpot in almost 14 months will be offered next Tuesday, July 12. READ MORE

3What Everyone Needs to Know About Monkeypox

There has been a lot of news in the media about monkeypox. And there will be more in Tennessee as the first case in the state was recently reported in Davidson County. READ MORE

455th Murfreesboro Antique Show and Sale

Murfreesboro Antique Show attracts some of the finest antique dealers from across the country. READ MORE

55 Upcoming Shows at the Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry is a longstanding radio show which began in Nashville first as a radio show in 1925 adding a live audience later. READ MORE

