Today's Top 5 Stories: July 11, 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for July 11, 2022.

1Two People Suffer Injuries During Shooting Monday on Interstate 840

Deputies are rerouting traffic on Interstate 840 after a shooting Monday before the Almaville Road exit.

One victim was admitted to a Nashville hospital and a second victim was treated and released after a shooting Monday on Interstate 840 near the Almaville Road exit. READ MORE.

2Local Student Makes the Judges Cut on America’s Got Talent

Mia Morris
America’s Got Talent photo courtesy of Trae Patton/NBC

America’s Got Talent’s new season is showcasing auditions and one local student, Mia Morris, has made the judges cut. READ MORE

3Williamson County Property Transfers June 20

property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for June 20-24, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. READ MORE

4Grab Your Tickets Now to the Williamson County Fair

Williamson County Fair
photo from Williamson County Fair

Online admission and midway ticket sales are now open as the 2022 Williamson County Fair approaches. READ MORE

55 Furniture & Home Decor Warehouse Pop Up Sales

Within the last couple of years, several pop-up warehouse sales have been started. READ MORE

