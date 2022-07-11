Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 11, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for July 11, 2022.
Deputies are rerouting traffic on Interstate 840 after a shooting Monday before the Almaville Road exit.
One victim was admitted to a Nashville hospital and a second victim was treated and released after a shooting Monday on Interstate 840 near the Almaville Road exit. READ MORE.
America’s Got Talent photo courtesy of Trae Patton/NBC
America’s Got Talent’s new season is showcasing auditions and one local student, Mia Morris, has made the judges cut. READ MORE
See where houses sold for June 20-24, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. READ MORE
photo from Williamson County Fair
Online admission and midway ticket sales are now open as the 2022 Williamson County Fair approaches. READ MORE
Within the last couple of years, several pop-up warehouse sales have been started. READ MORE