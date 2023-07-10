Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 10, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 10, 2023.
For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries beginning. Read more.
2Franklin Police Working to Identify Several Young Children Who Were Drugged and Raped by a Soccer Coach
Photo from Franklin Police Department
A heartbreaking investigation is underway as Franklin Police work to identify several young children who were drugged and raped by a Franklin man. Read more.
photo by Jim Wood
Here are six live shows to catch this week. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
The Cajun restaurant in Franklin will close soon. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for June 19-23, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.