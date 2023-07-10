Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 10, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 10, 2023.

1Save the Date: Tennessee Sales Tax Holidays for 2023

For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries beginning. Read more.

2Franklin Police Working to Identify Several Young Children Who Were Drugged and Raped by a Soccer Coach

Photo from Franklin Police Department

A heartbreaking investigation is underway as Franklin Police work to identify several young children who were drugged and raped by a Franklin man. Read more.

36 Live Shows this Week

photo by Jim Wood

Here are six live shows to catch this week. Read more.

4Cajun Eatery Yats Announces Closure of Franklin Restaurant

photo by Donna Vissman

The Cajun restaurant in Franklin will close soon. Read more.

5Williamson County Property Transfers June 19

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for June 19-23, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here