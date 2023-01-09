Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 9, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 9, 2023.
Niche released its “Best Public High School Rankings” for 2023. Read more.
Looking to catch a show at Ryman Auditorium? Here is a list of shows through March 2023. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for December 19-21, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 9 -January 15, 2023. Read more.
Husband and wife duo, Han Hong and Tram Nguyen, along with a seasoned business owner, Elden Gillard, opened Han’s Banh Mi & Pho in 2019 out of a passion for Vietnamese cuisines and culture. Read more.