Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 9, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 9, 2023.

1Niche Releases 2023 List of Top Public High Schools in Tennessee

credit-Canva

Niche released its “Best Public High School Rankings” for 2023. Read more.

22023 Events at Ryman Auditorium

photo by Jim Wood

Looking to catch a show at Ryman Auditorium? Here is a list of shows through March 2023. Read more.

3Williamson County Property Transfers December 19

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for December 19-21, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

46 Live Shows this Week – January 9, 2023

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 9 -January 15, 2023. Read more.

5Photo of the Day: January 9, 2023

Banh Mi
photo courtesy of Banh Mi

Husband and wife duo, Han Hong and Tram Nguyen, along with a seasoned business owner, Elden Gillard, opened Han’s Banh Mi & Pho in 2019 out of a passion for Vietnamese cuisines and culture. Read more.

