Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 6, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 6, 2023.

12023 Events at Bridgestone Arena

photo by Jim Wood

Bridgestone Arena is hosting some incredible concerts and other entertainment this year. Here are the upcoming events for Bridgestone Arena in 2023. Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo courtesy of Monster Jam

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

3SHPD Investigating Incident at Body Shop Athletic Club

On January 5th at 6:30 PM officers were dispatched to 125 Stephen P. Yokick Pkwy (Body Shop Athletic Club) to a reported disturbance involving a handgun. Read more.

4Franklin Stabbing Suspect Remains in Jail

Michael Fleming
Michael Fleming

A Tuesday night stabbing suspect remains jailed. Read more.

5What to Look for in Your Crawl Space When Purchasing a New Home

As you shop for a new home, the ones with crawl spaces might feel daunting if you’ve never had a home with this space. Read more.

