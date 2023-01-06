Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 6, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 6, 2023.
Bridgestone Arena is hosting some incredible concerts and other entertainment this year. Here are the upcoming events for Bridgestone Arena in 2023. Read more.
photo courtesy of Monster Jam
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
On January 5th at 6:30 PM officers were dispatched to 125 Stephen P. Yokick Pkwy (Body Shop Athletic Club) to a reported disturbance involving a handgun. Read more.
Michael Fleming
A Tuesday night stabbing suspect remains jailed. Read more.
As you shop for a new home, the ones with crawl spaces might feel daunting if you’ve never had a home with this space. Read more.