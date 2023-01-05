Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 5, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 5, 2022.
Tastings at Brinkmann\\’s Wine and Spirits. Photo provided by Brinkmann\\’s.
I grew up in a family of social drinkers. My parents had cocktail parties. We had wine with fine meals. Read more.
Discover the musical story of Tennessee from the ones who are writing it. Songwriters can sign up now to participate in qualifying rounds across the state as part of Tennessee Songwriters Week, a celebration of the statewide craft that put Tennessee on the map. Read more.
photo from Vanderbilt University
The personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023 Best College & University Rankings report, listing the best colleges in Tennessee. Read more.
4Tennessee Department of Health Advises Flu Prevention & Treatment With Flu Activity High Nationwide
Stock Photo
The Tennessee Department of Health is encouraging all Tennesseans who have not had their annual flu vaccine to get immunized as soon as possible to protect themselves and prevent the spread of flu to others. Read more.
photo courtesy of Williamson Medical Center
Williamson Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2023, Ayan Elsayed, born Jan. 1, at 12:15 p.m. Baby Ayan is the son of Fadoua Fares and Hani Elsayed. Read more.