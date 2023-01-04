Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 4, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here's a look at the top stories for January 4, 2022.

1These are the Best Colleges and Universities in Tennessee

photo from Vanderbilt University

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023 Best College & University Rankings report, listing the best colleges in Tennessee. Read more.

2Gaylord Opryland Announces Winterfest Events

photo courtesy of Gaylord Opryland

Gaylord Opryland Resort continues seasonal festivities beyond the holidays with the resort’s Winterfest event, full of frosty fun for the entire family. Read more.

3Don Pepe’s Mexican Grill to Open in Franklin in Former IHOP Spot

Don Pepe's Mexican Grill
photo by Steve Ludwig

A new Mexican restaurant will open in Franklin at the site of the former IHOP.

Don Pepe’s Mexican Grill has placed the sign on the building at 1203 Murfreesboro Road. Read more.

4Mega Millions Jackpot Closes In on $1 Billion

Once again the Mega Millions® jackpot is flirting with the magic $1 billion mark. Last July 29, a massive $1.337 billion prize was won in Illinois, and now the jackpot is closing in on 10 figures for the second time in just over five months. Read more.

5Williamson County Property Transfers December 12

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for December 12-16, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

