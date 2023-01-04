Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 4, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 4, 2022.
The personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023 Best College & University Rankings report, listing the best colleges in Tennessee. Read more.
Gaylord Opryland Resort continues seasonal festivities beyond the holidays with the resort’s Winterfest event, full of frosty fun for the entire family. Read more.
A new Mexican restaurant will open in Franklin at the site of the former IHOP.
Don Pepe’s Mexican Grill has placed the sign on the building at 1203 Murfreesboro Road. Read more.
Once again the Mega Millions® jackpot is flirting with the magic $1 billion mark. Last July 29, a massive $1.337 billion prize was won in Illinois, and now the jackpot is closing in on 10 figures for the second time in just over five months. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for December 12-16, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.