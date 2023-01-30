Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 30, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 30, 2023.

1This Week’s Weather Forecast 1-30-2-3, 2023 Wet, Icy, Cold

Going to be honest here folks this week’s forecast isn’t pretty. More importantly, how will it affect your work week traffic? Read more.

2Williamson County Property Transfers January 9

See where houses and property sold for January 9-13, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more. 

36 Live Shows this Week – January 30, 2023

Here are six live shows this week. Read more.

4Lululemon Franklin Moves to a New Location

Lululemon
photo by Donna Vissman

Athletic wear store Lululemon has a new storefront in Franklin.

It was a short move –  just a few stores down to the vacated Mountain High location at 1556 W McEwen Drive. Read more.

5A New LEGO® Store to Open in Brentwood

Bricks and Minifigs
photo by Donna Vissman

A new LEGO® store will open in Brentwood at 91 Seaboard Lane (in the former Pinpsiration location). Read more.

