Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 3, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 3, 2022.

1Mega Millions Jackpot Skyrockets to $785 Million for January 3 Drawing

There’s plenty of lottery excitement as the year 2023 gets underway, thanks to a whopping Mega Millions® jackpot set for next Tuesday, January 3! Read more.

2Don Pepe’s Mexican Grill to Open in Franklin in Former IHOP Spot

Don Pepe's Mexican Grill
photo by Steve Ludwig

A new Mexican restaurant will open in Franklin at the site of the former IHOP.

Don Pepe’s Mexican Grill has placed the sign on the building at 1203 Murfreesboro Road. Read more.

3Tripadvisor Says These Are the Best Destinations for 2023

photo from Canva

Planning your travel adventure for 2023? Tripadvisor released its list of places to visit that the traveler community is into right now. Read more.

4Tennessee’s Healthy Parks Healthy Person Program Receives National Recognition

Healthy Parks Healthy Person, an app that rewards park goers for participating in outdoor activities, has received a national award recognizing its contribution in advancing and promoting the health benefits of nature through technology. Read more.

53 Things to Know Before the Titans Play the Jaguars This Saturday

From @Titans Twitter

The Titans (7-9) play division rivals Jacksonville (8-8) at 7:15 on Saturday (January 7, 2023) on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+. Read more.

