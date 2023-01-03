Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 3, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 3, 2022.
There’s plenty of lottery excitement as the year 2023 gets underway, thanks to a whopping Mega Millions® jackpot set for next Tuesday, January 3! Read more.
A new Mexican restaurant will open in Franklin at the site of the former IHOP.
Don Pepe’s Mexican Grill has placed the sign on the building at 1203 Murfreesboro Road. Read more.
Planning your travel adventure for 2023? Tripadvisor released its list of places to visit that the traveler community is into right now. Read more.
Healthy Parks Healthy Person, an app that rewards park goers for participating in outdoor activities, has received a national award recognizing its contribution in advancing and promoting the health benefits of nature through technology. Read more.
The Titans (7-9) play division rivals Jacksonville (8-8) at 7:15 on Saturday (January 7, 2023) on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+. Read more.