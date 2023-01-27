Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 27, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 27, 2023.

1New Korean Restaurant to Open in Franklin

Coming Soon
credit-Canva

A new Korean restaurant is opening in the Cool Springs area called MI Kitchen. It is located at 9050 Carothers Pkwy #104, Franklin, TN 37067. Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Bob Ross
photo from Williamson County Recreation Center

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

3Aha Indian Bar & Grill Now Open in Spring Hill

Aha Indian Grill
photo by Michael Carpenter

A new Indian restaurant has opened in Spring Hill, in the former spot of Bonfire Mongolian Grill. Read more.

416 Year Old Missing Juvenile From Spring Hill

The SHPD requests the public’s help locating 16-year-old Alicia Garcia, who left her home in Spring Hill either early this morning or late last night on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Read more.

5Grand Ole Opry to Reveal New Stage Next Week

photo from Grand Ole Opry/Chris Hollo

The home of country music is set to officially unveil a new stage, its first major set change since the show’s 75th Anniversary more than two decades ago. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here