Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 27, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 27, 2023.
A new Korean restaurant is opening in the Cool Springs area called MI Kitchen. It is located at 9050 Carothers Pkwy #104, Franklin, TN 37067. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
A new Indian restaurant has opened in Spring Hill, in the former spot of Bonfire Mongolian Grill. Read more.
The SHPD requests the public’s help locating 16-year-old Alicia Garcia, who left her home in Spring Hill either early this morning or late last night on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Read more.
The home of country music is set to officially unveil a new stage, its first major set change since the show’s 75th Anniversary more than two decades ago. Read more.