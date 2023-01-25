Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 25, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 25, 2023.
Popeyes, located at 2108 Wall Street in Spring Hill, has closed.
No note was placed on the door about the closure; we are unsure when the restaurant actually closed. Read more.
GolfPass recently released its 2023 List of Best Golf Courses in Tennessee. The annual list features 20 golf courses in Tennessee and is compiled by analyzing ratings and reviews submitted by GolfPass members throughout the year. Read more.
FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021 with performances that are held from May until October. Read more.
Have you tried a milkshake from The Spot Burgers and Beers? Find it in Spring Hill located at 3011 Longford Drive. Read more.
It’s Tennessee School Board Appreciation Week, and WCS is grateful for the 12 men and women who serve on the Williamson County School Board. Read more.