Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 25, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 25, 2023.

1Popeyes in Spring Hill Closes

Popeyes
photo by Michael Carpenter

Popeyes, located at 2108 Wall Street in Spring Hill, has closed.

No note was placed on the door about the closure; we are unsure when the restaurant actually closed. Read more.

2GolfPass Releases 2023 Best Golf Courses in Tennessee

Stock Photo

GolfPass recently released its 2023 List of Best Golf Courses in Tennessee. The annual list features 20 golf courses in Tennessee and is compiled by analyzing ratings and reviews submitted by GolfPass members throughout the year. Read more.

32023 Events at FirstBank Amphitheater

photo by Donna Vissman

FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021 with performances that are held from May until October. Read more.

4Photo of the Day: January 25, 2023

The Spot Burgers and Beer
photo by Michael Carpenter

Have you tried a milkshake from The Spot Burgers and Beers? Find it in Spring Hill located at 3011 Longford Drive. Read more.

5WCS School Board Appreciation Week

It's Tennessee School Board Appreciation Week, and WCS is grateful for the 12 men and women who serve on the Williamson County School Board.

Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

