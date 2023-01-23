Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 23, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 23, 2023.

1Iconic Saturn 1B Rocket in Alabama to be Taken Down

photo by Donna Vissman

For Tennesseans who travel down I-65 South headed to the beach, you’ve probably seen the Saturn 1B rocket and stopped at the Alabama Welcome Center that sits adjacent to the rocket. Read more.

2Williamson County Property Transfers January 3

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for January 3-6, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

3Step Forward Day School Founders Retiring

Photo from Step Forward Day School website

When long-time friends Tina Locke and Janet Chapman opened Step Forward Day School in 2003, they were both newly single mothers who needed a way to support their children, and someplace safe for their kids to be when they were at work. Read more.

4Brentwood Baptist Senior Pastor, Dr. Glenn, Announces Transition into a New Role

Dr. Michael L. Glenn, Senior Pastor of Brentwood Baptist Church

Dr. Michael L. Glenn, the senior pastor of Brentwood Baptist Church, has announced his intention to transition out of his role in 2023. Read more.

56 Live Shows this Week – January 23, 2023

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). Read more.

