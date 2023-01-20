Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 20, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 20, 2023.
From musicals to dance to family-friendly events, TPAC has a great lineup of shows this year. Here is a list of upcoming events at TPAC in 2023. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
Three new businesses – a restaurant, a boutique and a self-care franchise – will open in the Berry Farms community in Franklin, TN. Read more.
The investigation into Tuesday afternoon’s fatal crash continues after a driver who was involved in a single-car crash on I-65 North walked out of the ambulance in which he was being treated, went into a traffic lane, and was hit by a semi-truck. Read more.
The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead! Read more.