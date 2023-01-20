Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 20, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 20, 2023.

12023 List of Events at TPAC

From musicals to dance to family-friendly events, TPAC has a great lineup of shows this year. Here is a list of upcoming events at TPAC in 2023. Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

John P Holt Brentwood Library
photo from John P Holt Brentwood Library

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

3Three New Retailers Announced to Open at Berry Farms in Franklin

Berry Farms
photo from Berry Farms Facebook

Three new businesses – a restaurant, a boutique and a self-care franchise – will open in the Berry Farms community in Franklin, TN. Read more.

4Brentwood Man Involved in I-65 Crash Walks out of Ambulance Then hit By a Semi-truck

The investigation into Tuesday afternoon’s fatal crash continues after a driver who was involved in a single-car crash on I-65 North walked out of the ambulance in which he was being treated, went into a traffic lane, and was hit by a semi-truck. Read more.

52023 Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater

photo by Donna Vissman

The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead! Read more.

Previous articleMorning Source – Mindy Tate
Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

