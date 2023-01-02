Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 2, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 2, 2022.
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 2 -January 8, 2023. Read more.
As the new year begins, we are looking back at the most-read stories on Williamson Source in 2022. Read more.
Monster Jam is returning to Nashville for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8, 2023. Read more.
The City of Franklin has begun a five-year update to the Envision Franklin Plan and will continue through 2023. Read more.
With the beginning of every new year a new assemblage of bills become effective. Here are the laws that will become effective in January of 2023 listed under general categories. Read more.