Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 2, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 2, 2022.

16 Live Shows this Week- January 2, 2023

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 2 -January 8, 2023. Read more.

2Our Top Ten Most Popular Stories of 2022

Top Stories
photo credit- Visit Franklin, Donna Vissman, NBC,Copyright 8 Ten, Inc.

As the new year begins, we are looking back at the most-read stories on Williamson Source in 2022. Read more.

3What You Need to Know About Monster Jam 2023

photo courtesy of Monster Jam

Monster Jam is returning to Nashville for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8, 2023. Read more.

4City of Franklin Begins Envision Franklin Plan Five-Year Update

Historic City of Franklin

The City of Franklin has begun a five-year update to the Envision Franklin Plan and will continue through 2023. Read more.

5New Tennessee Laws Effective January 2023

With the beginning of every new year a new assemblage of bills become effective.  Here are the laws that will become effective in January of 2023 listed under general categories. Read more.

