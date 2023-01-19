Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 19, 2023

1Brentwood Man Involved in I-65 Crash Walks out of Ambulance Then hit By a Semi-truck

From Metro Police January 18, 2023 – The investigation into Tuesday afternoon’s fatal crash continues after a driver who was involved in a single-car crash on I-65 North walked out of the ambulance in which he was being treated, went into a traffic lane, and was hit by a semi-truck. Read more.

22023 Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater

photo by Donna Vissman

The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead! Read more.

3Three New Retailers Announced to Open at Berry Farms in Franklin

Berry Farms
photo from Berry Farms Facebook

Three new businesses – a restaurant, a boutique and a self-care franchise – will open in the Berry Farms community in Franklin, TN. Read more.

4Opening of Texas Roadhouse in Spring Hill is Delayed

texas roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse in Spring Hill looks close to opening; however, not yet. Read more.

515 More WCS Students Earn Perfect ACT Scores

Fifteen more WCS high school students are among the small percentage who have earned a perfect composite ACT score

Fifteen more WCS high school students are among the small percentage who have earned a perfect composite ACT score. Read more.

