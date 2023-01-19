Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 19, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 19, 2023.
From Metro Police January 18, 2023 – The investigation into Tuesday afternoon’s fatal crash continues after a driver who was involved in a single-car crash on I-65 North walked out of the ambulance in which he was being treated, went into a traffic lane, and was hit by a semi-truck. Read more.
The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead! Read more.
Three new businesses – a restaurant, a boutique and a self-care franchise – will open in the Berry Farms community in Franklin, TN. Read more.
Texas Roadhouse in Spring Hill looks close to opening; however, not yet. Read more.
Fifteen more WCS high school students are among the small percentage who have earned a perfect composite ACT score. Read more.